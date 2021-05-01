GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $94.00 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

