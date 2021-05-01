GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 69,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13.

