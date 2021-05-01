GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 in the last ninety days.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

