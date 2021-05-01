GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.