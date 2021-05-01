GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

