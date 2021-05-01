GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 103,554 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,554 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

