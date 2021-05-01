GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 11,008 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

