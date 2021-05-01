GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.