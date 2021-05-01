GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,082 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NYSE:NSA opened at $45.44 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

