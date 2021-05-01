GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,542 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.