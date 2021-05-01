GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 242.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.