GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

