GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.