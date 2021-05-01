GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 321,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.66 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

