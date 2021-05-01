GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

