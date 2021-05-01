GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.