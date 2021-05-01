GWM Advisors LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.