GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

