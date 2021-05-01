Hacken Token (HAI) Hits Market Cap of $60.99 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $60.99 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00282261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.37 or 0.01113463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.71 or 0.00727512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,695.00 or 1.00007244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,490,638 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

