Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Cap of $17.78 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $315,492.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.