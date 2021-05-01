Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $13.76 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

