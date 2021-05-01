Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $13.76 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.
