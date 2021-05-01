HARD Protocol Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $105.57 million and $19.13 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

