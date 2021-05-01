Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 38,300 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.