Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 40,038 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 585.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.