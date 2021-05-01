Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 48,162 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1,241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

