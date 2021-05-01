Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Airgain at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Airgain by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

