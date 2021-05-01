Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,316 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

