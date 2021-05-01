Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 27,250 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1,068.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

