Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 7,631 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2,090.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

VMI opened at $246.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

