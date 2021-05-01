Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

