Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.