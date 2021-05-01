Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

