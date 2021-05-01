Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $3.21 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $183.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

