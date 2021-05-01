Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

