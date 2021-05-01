Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $231.59 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

