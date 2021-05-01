Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

