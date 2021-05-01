Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Harmonic worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

