Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $171.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00081850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

