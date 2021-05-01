Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,421,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

