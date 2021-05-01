HashCoin Price Up 5.9% This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $960,630.11 and $124,136.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

