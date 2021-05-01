Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $147,256.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

