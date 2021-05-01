Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.35

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.35 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16). Hays shares last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 2,143,178 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.29 ($1.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.35. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.80.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

