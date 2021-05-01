Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
