HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of HDFC Bank worth $426,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $120,408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. 1,875,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

