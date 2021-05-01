Head-To-Head Analysis: Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) vs. Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Noble Group and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

Noble Group has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Group and Andritz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.03 -$55.97 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.48 billion 0.75 $143.14 million $0.28 38.45

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Summary

Andritz beats Noble Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Group Company Profile

Noble Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in management and provision of supply chain services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Gas and Power, Mining and Metals, and Corporate. The Energy segment involves in the following divisions: Energy Coal, which trades and provides supply chain and risk management services on bituminous and sub-bituminous; and Oil Liquids, which trades and offers expertise in crude oil, distillates, gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, and other refined products. The Gas and Power segment includes the following divisions: Gas and Power, which trades and provides supply chain management services on gas, liquefied natural gas, power, and input coal; and Energy Solutions, which offers supply and risk management services to retail customers on power and gas. The Mining and Metals segment consists of the following divisions: Metals, which trades and provides supply chain management services on aluminum, alumina and bauxite, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials; and Carbon Steel Materials, which trades and provides risk management and logistics services on iron ore, met coal, met coke, and specialty ores and alloys. The Corporate segment comprises the following: Logistics, which provides internal and external customers with ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance; Financial Services, which leverages the origination and customer solution activities; and certain investments in associates and joint ventures and other corporate activities. The company was founded by Richard Samuel Elman in 1986 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, services, and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

