Head-To-Head Contrast: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) vs. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GTT Communications alerts:

This table compares GTT Communications and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.05 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -2.37 ATN International $438.72 million 1.65 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -414.36

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTT Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GTT Communications and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 2 0 0 1.67 ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00

GTT Communications presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 427.95%. ATN International has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given GTT Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than ATN International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49%

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.