Head to Head Survey: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.26%. Given Invacare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.33 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -8.52 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 954.36 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

