Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Volume of $342.80 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $342.80 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00314052 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,998,812 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

