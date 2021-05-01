HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $543.16 million and approximately $51,581.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003974 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018549 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.