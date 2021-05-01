Helex (HLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,467.45

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Helex coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $29,467.45 and approximately $3,999.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helex Profile

HLX is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

